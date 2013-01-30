PARIS Jan 30 European Commissioner Michel
Barnier has voiced caution over calls to separate some high-risk
trading operations within banks from their so-called
market-making role, according to a newspaper interview published
on Wednesday.
Market-making activities, where financial institutions quote
prices at which they will buy or sell securities, are crucial to
the broader economy, the EU internal market and services chief
told the Financial Times.
His comments appear to bolster industry criticism of an
advisory group led by Bank of Finland Governor Erkki Liikanen,
which said banks should split off trading on their own behalf
from "activities closely linked with securities and
derivatives".
Institutions like BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank
are critical of proposals to separate some investment
banking and trading from their commercial banks, arguing the
"universal bank" model helps key clients and boosts economic
growth.
"I don't want to penalise the work of banks when they work
for the benefit of the economy and industry," Barnier told the
Financial Times. "Clearly a part of market-making is linked to
supporting the industry and the economy."
European officials were working on a "precise impact
analysis" of the Liikanen report, Barnier told the paper.
