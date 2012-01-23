LONDON Jan 23 Michel Barnier, European
Commissioner in charge of financial regulation, said on Monday
that he would stick strictly to a timetable already agreed for
implementing stricter Basel III bank capital requirements.
Barnier, who was visiting London to see British Finance
Minister George Osborne and representatives from its financial
centre, made his remarks after a newspaper report suggested
France and Germany were pushing for a delay.
Barnier has already proposed a draft EU law to implement
Basel III in the 27-nation bloc.
"I hope this text will be most strict, coherent and faithful
to Basel III," Barnier told reporters after a speech in the
financial district.
He also said that he would publish a draft law outlining a
new regime to manage cross-border banks in crisis within the
next few weeks.
"We are ready," Barnier said.
The draft law on winding up troubled cross-border banks will
take 1-2 years to approve and was not aimed at addressing the
current euro zone crisis, Barnier said.
He has signalled he wants to include a measure in the draft
law to impose losses on bank bondholders to shore up an ailing
lender.
He added that no country would be forced to accept a
financial transaction tax.
In his speech, he said there was no plot against the UK
financial sector and that Britain needed the EU as much as the
EU needed Britain.