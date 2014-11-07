BRIEF-Bros Eastern to pay cash 1.52 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 1.52 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Nov 7 Baron De Ley SA :
* 9-month revenue up 7.2 percent to 60.8 million euros
* 9-month EBITDA down 4.6 percent at 23.3 million euros
* 9-month cash flow up 6.0 percent to 24.5 million euros
* 9-month profit after tax up 18.6 percent to 16.6 million euros
* 9-month net financial debt at 96.0 million euros at Sept 30 versus 96.3 million euros last year
* 9-month bottled wine sale up 3 percent to 55.5 million euros
* Sees FY sales comparable to last year
* 9-month bottled wine sales export up 3.6 percent versus last year Source text: bit.ly/1slTShc
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to pay cash 1.52 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 1.5 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016