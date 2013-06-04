June 4 Security and data protection company
Barracuda Networks is interviewing banks to lead an initial
public offering later this year, according to four sources
familiar with the matter.
The Campbell, California-based company could raise around
$250 million with the IPO coming in the fall, one of the sources
said.
Barracuda, which was founded in 2003 and generates several
hundred million dollars in revenue, provides security products
for companies like Boeing Co, IBM, Oracle Corp
and Starbucks Corp that protect them from
malicious content, viruses and spam.
Barracuda Networks could not be reached for comment.
The company most recently raised $130 million from investors
Sequoia Capital and Francisco Partners in October 2012 for
international expansion and pay a cash dividend to early
investors.
In November, Barracuda named long-time EMC Corp
executive William "BJ" Jenkins as its new chief executive.
Barracuda is hoping to join numerous other security software
companies that have tapped the public markets in recent months,
including firewall company Palo Alto Networks Inc and
cloud security company Qualys Inc. They went public
last year in July and September, respectively.