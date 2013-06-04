June 4 Security and data protection company Barracuda Networks is interviewing banks to lead an initial public offering later this year, according to four sources familiar with the matter.

The Campbell, California-based company could raise around $250 million with the IPO coming in the fall, one of the sources said.

Barracuda, which was founded in 2003 and generates several hundred million dollars in revenue, provides security products for companies like Boeing Co, IBM, Oracle Corp and Starbucks Corp that protect them from malicious content, viruses and spam.

Barracuda Networks could not be reached for comment.

The company most recently raised $130 million from investors Sequoia Capital and Francisco Partners in October 2012 for international expansion and pay a cash dividend to early investors.

In November, Barracuda named long-time EMC Corp executive William "BJ" Jenkins as its new chief executive.

Barracuda is hoping to join numerous other security software companies that have tapped the public markets in recent months, including firewall company Palo Alto Networks Inc and cloud security company Qualys Inc. They went public last year in July and September, respectively.