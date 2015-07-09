LONDON, July 9 Housebuilder Barratt Developments
said the market reaction to changes in the tax breaks
for some buy-to-let landlords was overdone, with the new rules
not affecting the strong fundamentals underpinning the market.
Shares in builders, including Barratt, fell sharply on
Wednesday after finance minister George Osborne said he would
reduce the tax relief on buy-to-let mortgages for higher rate
taxpayers.
"The reaction in the market yesterday was very overdone,"
Chief Executive David Thomas told Reuters.
Barratt's shares opened up 1 percent on Thursday after the
group said pretax profit for the year to end-June would beat
markets forecasts.
