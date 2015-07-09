LONDON, July 9 British housebuilder Barratt
Developments said it expected to report a
better-than-expected 45 percent rise in profit for the year to
end-June after it completed more homes than forecast, and helped
by house price inflation.
The company said pretax profit would come in at around 565
million pounds ($870.5 million), beating a market consensus of
555 million pounds, compiled by Thomson Reuters.
The group said it expected further progress in its 2016
financial year. "The fundamentals for the market remain very
positive," it said on Thursday.
($1 = 0.6491 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Pravin Char)