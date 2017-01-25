LONDON Jan 25 A total of four people were
arrested last year in an inquiry into allegations of bribery
involving Britain's biggest housebuilder Barratt,
police said on Wednesday, revealing two previously unreported
arrests.
Barratt said in October it had suspended its London Regional
Manager Alastair Baird after an investigation into alleged
misconduct in the awarding and managing of contracts.
Baird, who did not immediately respond to a request for
comment, and a second Barratt employee were arrested at the
time, Barratt said in October. Police later said two people had
been released on bail.
A Metropolitan police spokesman said in an emailed statement
to Reuters on Wednesday, when asked about the investigation at
Barratt, that there had been two further arrests in November.
"We also arrested a 47-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman
on 8 November, 2016, on suspicion of bribery. They have been
bailed until April. There have been no other arrests since
then," the spokesman said. The police did not give their names
Barratt, which said in October, that its London procurement
processes were different from those used in the wider business,
declined to comment on the inquiry or arrests.
"While the Metropolitan Police and internal investigations
are ongoing it would be inappropriate to comment," a Barratt
spokesman told Reuters.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Alexander Smith)