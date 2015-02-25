LONDON Feb 25 Housebuilder Barratt Developments posted a 75 percent rise in profit in the six months to end-December on Wednesday after it completed 6,971 new homes, and said its second half had started well.

The company, which reported pretax profit of 210.2 million pounds ($325.62 million) for the period, said it planned to open a further 90 sites in the second half, which would deliver another 13,500 new homes over their lifetime.

($1 = 0.6455 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Neil Maidment)