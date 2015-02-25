BRIEF-Aldar properties awards AED 1.7 bln development contract for Yas Acres
* Has appointed Trojan General Contracting as contractor for flagship development on Yas Island - Yas Acres
LONDON Feb 25 Housebuilder Barratt Developments posted a 75 percent rise in profit in the six months to end-December on Wednesday after it completed 6,971 new homes, and said its second half had started well.
The company, which reported pretax profit of 210.2 million pounds ($325.62 million) for the period, said it planned to open a further 90 sites in the second half, which would deliver another 13,500 new homes over their lifetime.
($1 = 0.6455 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Neil Maidment)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 289 million dirhams versus 297.5 million dirhams year ago