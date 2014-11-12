(Adds CEO quotes, housing market, )
By Costas Pitas
LONDON Nov 12 Britain's biggest housebuilder by
volume Barratt said on Wednesday it was on track to
meet key profitability targets as it builds on land with higher
margins and sees strong sales, particularly in London.
Barratt, which built more than 14,800 homes in the year to
June 2014, said it would meet its sales target of 15,700
completions in the coming year, including homes from joint
ventures.
Several housebuilders have posted buoyant results in recent
months but cautioned that double-digit price rises are ending
amid evidence of a housing market slowdown.
Barratt said it expected the two measures of profitability
it is targeting to rise, with return on capital employed up from
19.5 percent in 2014 to 25 percent in 2017 and gross margins
increasing from 16.8 to at least 20 percent during the same
period.
CEO Mark Clare said that the builder's confidence was due to
more of the land the firm built on having been purchased since
the 2009 financial crisis.
"Because our business is a long-term business, we already
have secured most of the land that it going to deliver in full
year 2017," said Clare. "We know the profitability of those
sites."
By 2017 the firm expects almost all of the homes it builds
to be done on plots of land which were bought with the
profitability measures in mind.
Barratt also said demand remained strong, with overall
private forward sales up and those for its joint ventures
increasing by around a half to just under 300 million pounds
($477.69 million) thanks to demand in London.
(1 US dollar = 0.6280 British pound)
(Editing by Sarah Young and Louise Heavens)