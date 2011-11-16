(Adds details)
* Private average selling price up 7 pct to 207,000 stg
* Net private reservations up 26 pct
LONDON, Nov 15 UK homebuilder Barratt
Developments said a focus on margins over volumes would
help "significantly" improve its full-year profit, aided by
higher reservation rates and selling prices in recent months.
Britain's third largest housebuilder by market value said
average weekly net private reservations were up 25.9 percent
from July 1 to Nov. 13 with 0.53 net private reservations per
site per week.
The company added that the comparative trading period last
year was hit by fears around the government's spending cuts.
An increase in new sites, particularly from recently
acquired higher margin land, helped lift reservation rates and
will "drive a significant improvement in profit before tax for
the full year".
It added that the average selling price rose 7 percent to
207,000 pounds ($327,443)as the group and its peers have shifted
their focus away from flats to family homes.
"Our strategy of pursuing value rather than volume combined
with bringing recently acquired higher margin land into
production, is delivering a significant improvement in operating
performance," said Mark Clare, Chief Executive of Barratt in a
statement on Wednesday.
He added that industry growth would remain constrained as
long as mortgage finance was limited.
The builder said in August it was in early talks to sell
part of its shared equity mortgage book, which may prompt other
housebuilders to follow in its footsteps.
Peers Persimmon, Taylor Wimpey and Bovis
all reported stable trading conditions in recent months,
as weak demand is matched by supply constraints.
The latest data from Halifax showed a slight month-on-month
rise in house prices in October, but other surveys have painted
a bleaker picture and many economists see house prices in
Britain falling in the months ahead as the country is teetering
on the brink of recession.
Shares in Barratt closed at 89.7 pence on Tuesday, valuing
the group at 893.2 million pounds.
($1 = 0.632 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Lorraine Turner; editing by Rhys Jones)