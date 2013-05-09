* Sees significant improvement in FY operating profit
* Reservations up 18 pct after government scheme launch
* Forward sales rise to over 1 billion pounds
LONDON, May 9 British housebuilder Barratt
Developments said market conditions were the best it
had seen for five years and that it expects to post a
significant improvement in annual profits.
The company, Britain's largest housebuilder by market value,
on Thursday said net private reservations per week per active
site rose 18 percent to 0.72 compared to the prior year after
the government announced plans to help struggling house buyers
on March 20.
This contributed to an overall 9.7 percent increase in net
private reservations from Jan. 1 to May 5, it said. Finance
minister George Osborne has pledged to provide and guarantee
billions of pounds in loans to home buyers in a bid to boost
home ownership and construction.
"Help to Buy has seen a strong start and we are investing in
land and bringing it through planning to meet increasing
consumer demand," chief executive Mark Clare said in a
statement.
Many British house buyers have found it tough to stump up
the large deposits needed to buy homes and the financial crisis
has made banks reluctant to hand out mortgages. Barratt said the
present backdrop, in terms of consumer demand and mortgage
supply, was the most positive it had seen for five years.
The company said its private forward sales, excluding joint
ventures, at May 5 was 28.5 percent up on the same point last
year at 1.01 billion pounds ($1.57 billion) and it reduced net
debt guidance to 100 million pounds for the end of June.
Shares in Barratt, which have risen 42 percent over the last
three months, closed at 320.5 pence on Wednesday valuing the
company at 3.13 billion pounds.