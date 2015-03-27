BRIEF-Banco BPM to partially reimburse investors who opted out from merger
* to limit reimbursement for investors who have exercised the right to withdrawal when Banca Popolare di Milano merged with Banco Popolare to create Banco BPM
LONDON, March 27 British housebuilder Barratt Developments named David Thomas as its next chief executive, promoting the group finance director to the top job after Mark Clare said he would step down after nine years in the role.
Barratt, Britain's biggest housebuilder by volume, said on Friday that Thomas would take over from July 1 and his appointment followed a thorough review supported by external advisers.
The search for a new finance director was underway, the company said. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by James Davey)
* to limit reimbursement for investors who have exercised the right to withdrawal when Banca Popolare di Milano merged with Banco Popolare to create Banco BPM
ATHENS, May 11 The conclusion of Greece's second bailout review will help the country outperform a downwardly revised EU forecast for 2.1 percent growth this year, a government spokesman said on Thursday.