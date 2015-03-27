LONDON, March 27 British housebuilder Barratt Developments named David Thomas as its next chief executive, promoting the group finance director to the top job after Mark Clare said he would step down after nine years in the role.

Barratt, Britain's biggest housebuilder by volume, said on Friday that Thomas would take over from July 1 and his appointment followed a thorough review supported by external advisers.

The search for a new finance director was underway, the company said. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by James Davey)