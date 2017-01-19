BRIEF-India's Surat Textile Mills March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago
LONDON Jan 19 Britain's biggest housebuilder Barratt said on Thursday its Chief Finance Officer Neil Cooper had left the firm by mutual agreement just over a year after he joined, in a move a source told Reuters was initiated by the board.
Chief Executive David Thomas will take on the role temporarily whilst a replacement for Cooper, who joined the company in November 2015 from bookmaker William Hill, is sought.
Barratt said on Thursday that Cooper had left with immediate effect in a move which a source told Reuters was instigated by the other directors.
"This was a decision led by the board and there was an acceptance that it wasn't working in the way that either party thought it might," a source familiar with the company's thinking said. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Paul Sandle)
