LONDON, Sept 7 Britain's biggest housebuilder
Barratt Developments said it was encouraged by higher
sales during July and August, calling the period since the UK
voted to leave the EU on June 23 "business as usual".
Barratt posted a 21 percent rise in pretax profit to 682.3
million pounds ($915.44 million) for the twelve months ended
June 30, which it attributed to its disciplined volume growth in
a market with an under supply of new homes.
Forward sales of houses were up 4.1 percent for the first
nine weeks of its financial year compared to the same period
last year, in what the company said was a positive start to its
new year.
($1 = 0.7453 pounds)
