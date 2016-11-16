LONDON Nov 16 Britain's biggest housebuilder by volume Barratt said it was on track to deliver a key financial target this year although a cooling market in London meant it was having to look again at some prices.

Average prices have fallen in central London due to an increase in stamp duty property tax and the uncertainty created by the June 23 referendum although across the country the housebuilder said sales have risen in the just over 19 weeks since July 1.

"We are mindful of the potential for economic uncertainty created by the outcome of the EU Referendum. However, market fundamentals are robust," CEO David Thomas said.

It said it was on target to hit a return on capital employed of 25 percent.

