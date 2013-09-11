* FY pretax before one-offs up 74 pct to 192.3 mln stg
* Average selling price 194,800 stg vs 180,500
* Says recovery moving well beyond southeast England
By Brenda Goh
LONDON, Sept 11 Housebuilder Barratt
Developments said queues were forming for its housing
schemes for the first time since the financial crisis, as the
market recovery spreads beyond southeast England.
Barratt, Britain's largest housebuilder by volume, said on
Wednesday that buyer appetite for its homes was so strong that
for some sites it was making five to 10 sales on the day of a
scheme's launch.
"Recovery is moving well beyond the southeast, we're seeing
some very strong performances around the country and that's
probably the first time in five years where we've been able to
report that," Chief Executive Mark Clare told Reuters.
"We are seeing some very, very strong interest on new sites
that we're launching around the country, even to the point where
we're starting to see queues ... which is not something we have
seen for many, many years."
He said cities such as Aberdeen and Edinburgh in Scotland,
as well as Bristol in southwest England, were seeing
particularly high levels of interest. "Where we're opening,
people are waiting to get into those new show homes," he said.
Britain's housing market, which declined following the
financial crisis, has revived in recent months thanks to
government efforts to ease mortgage lending, as well as a
general increase in confidence in the health of the economy.
While house prices in London and southeast England stayed
relatively robust through the crisis, prices in other regions
continued to fall up to the end of last year, before the
government launched its Help to Buy scheme.
A survey on Tuesday showed British house prices recorded
their fastest rise in almost seven years last month.
Barratt, which reported a 74 percent increase in full-year
profit before tax and exceptional items to 192.3 million pounds,
has been a big beneficiary of Help to Buy, which accounted for
almost 30 percent of its reservations in the first 10 weeks of
the current financial year.
The company said it had seen a 29.4 percent increase in
average net private reservations across the group, while private
forward sales were up 44.4 percent to 880.4 million pounds ($1.3
billion) at Sept. 8.
Its average selling price rose to 194,800 pounds from
180,500 a year ago.
At 0729 GMT, shares in Barratt were up 0.1 percent, valuing
the company at 3.26 billion pounds.