LONDON May 8 Barratt Developments Plc

* Strong sales performance continues with 0.77 (2013: 0.68) net private reservations per active site per week

* Net private reservations up 24.6% at 0.71 (2013: 0.57) per active site per week for financial year to date

* Total forward sales as at 4 may 2014 up by 46.5% to £1,922.9m (5 may 2013: £1,312.3m)

* Confident we will deliver our fy16 roce (1) target of 18% significantly ahead of schedule Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenda Goh)