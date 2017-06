Jan 16 Barratt Developments PLC : * Group revenues of c. £950M, in line with prior year * Total completions of 5,085 units * Group operating profit expected to be c. £80M for the period, up by c. 31% on

the prior year * Profit before tax expected to be c. £45M, more than double the prior year * Market conditions remained stable during the period * Acquisition of two new major sites in central London with a gross development

value of £400M