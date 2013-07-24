Activist investor Red Mountain pushes Deckers' board to explore sale
March 27 Investment management firm Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC is pushing apparel and accessories maker Deckers Outdoor Corp's board to explore a sale of the company.
July 24 Barratt Developments PLC : * Accelerates investment in London - 1,100 new homes for the capital announced * Two further joint ventures, bring gross development value of London jvs to
over £2.0 bn * British land and Barratt London have secured planning permission for 463
homes * Progressing a further jv with l&q, to develop the sainsbury's site at nine
elms * Expects housebuilding jv profit for year to 30 June 2014 to increase to
around £20M Source text for Eikon:
* Home Bancshares Inc and Stonegate Bank announced signing of a definitive agreement and plan of merger for home to acquire Stonegate
March 27 Bank holding company Home BancShares Inc said it would acquire regional lender Stonegate Bank in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $778.4 million.