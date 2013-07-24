July 24 Barratt Developments PLC : * Accelerates investment in London - 1,100 new homes for the capital announced * Two further joint ventures, bring gross development value of London jvs to

over £2.0 bn * British land and Barratt London have secured planning permission for 463

homes * Progressing a further jv with l&q, to develop the sainsbury's site at nine

elms * Expects housebuilding jv profit for year to 30 June 2014 to increase to

around £20M