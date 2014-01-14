Jan 14 Barratt Developments PLC : * In the six months, the group delivered 6,195 (2012: 5,194) total completions * Private completions were up 22.7% to 5,202 (2012: 4,241) * Private reservations increasing by 36.7% in the period to 0.67 (2012: 0.49) * Margins are expected to increase in line with expectations * Total forward sales (excluding jvs) at 31 December 2013 were up by 70.6% to