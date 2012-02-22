* Housebuilder benefits from higher average selling prices
* Private forward sales up 24 pct at Feb 19 vs yr ago
LONDON, Feb 22 British housebuilder
Barratt Developments reported a return to profit in its
first-half results on Wednesday, and said the second half of the
year had got off to a positive start.
Barratt, one of the larger listed housebuilders, posted an
upbeat performance despite a wider stagnant property market,
helped by its strategy of an increased focus in building homes
in higher-margin areas.
The company reported pretax profit in the six months to Dec.
31 2011 of 22 million pounds ($34 million) versus a loss of 4.6
million pounds in the same period the year before.
Revenue increased by 8.6 percent to 953 million pounds,
against weak comparative figures impacted by bad weather last
year.
"Over the last six months we have continued to improve the
performance of the business, despite the wider economic
uncertainty," Barratt Chief Executive Mark Clare said in a
statement.
"We have seen a strong start to 2012 and over the first
seven weeks private reservations are running 21.8 percent ahead
of this time last year."
The average price for Barratt properties rose 3.1 percent to
181,000 pounds in the six months to end-December.