LONDON Nov 13 British housebuilder Barratt
Developments expects to deliver "substantial
improvements" in its full-year performance, as the sector
continues to benefit from government efforts to free up mortgage
lending.
The company, Britain's largest housebuilder by volume, said
it had seen an significant improvement in sales rates across all
six of its operating regions, with net private reservations per
active site per week at 0.71 over the 19 weeks to Nov. 10, up
31.5 percent over the same period last year.
It inked private forward sales of 1.13 billion pounds ($1.8
billion), up 46.7 percent from the prior year.
"The market remains strong, driven by better lending
conditions and improving customer confidence; we are increasing
production and investment for the future," Group Chief Executive
Mark Clare said.
"With better market conditions and the benefits of high
return land, we are confident that we will deliver substantial
improvements in our performance for the full year."
Analysts currently expect Barratt to deliver a full-year
pretax profits between 295.6-359 million pounds, Thomson Reuters
data showed.
Barratt and its rivals such as Persimmon and Bovis
Homes have seen their sales boosted on the back of
improving market sentiment, after the government intervened to
help struggling housebuyers purchase homes with small deposits.
Barratt said since the government's Help to Buy scheme's
launch in April, over 2,800 of its reservations had used the
scheme's shared equity product.
Shares in Barratt closed 327.3 pence on Tuesday, valuing it
at 3.24 billion pounds.