LONDON Jan 14 Housebuilder Barratt Developments
said total home sales grew 71 percent in the first six
months of its financial year compared to the prior year, driven
by a recovery in Britain's housing market across all regions.
Britain's largest housebuilder by volume said on Tuesday
total forward sales, excluding joint ventures, over the six
months to end-December jumped to 1.27 billion pounds ($2.08
billion), from 742.1 million pounds, equating to 7,007 plots.
It said it had increased output levels alongside higher
sales rates, with private reservations rising by 36.7 percent in
the period, and was seeing an increase in underlying sales
prices across the group due to the improved market conditions
and strong consumer demand.
The company and its rival housebuilders have seen demand
surge on the back of a government move in 2013 to help
struggling house buyers by providing loans and guaranteeing
mortgages. Barratt said 29 percent of its total completions over
the period used the "Help to Buy" scheme.
The company said it also expected its total average selling
price on completions to have risen by 13.7 percent to 211,000
pounds in the period, due to a move to build more lucrative
family homes rather than high density city-centre apartments.
"As a result of the continued recovery of the housing market
across all regions and our 3.1 billion pound investment in new
land over the last four years, we have been able to increase
materially the number of new homes being built and our
profitability," Chief Executive Mark Clare said.
Separately, Countrywide Holdings, Britain's largest
estate agent by revenue, said it expected to deliver 2013 profit
at the top end of its expectations due to strong income growth
of 11 percent over the year to end-December.