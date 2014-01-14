LONDON Jan 14 Housebuilder Barratt Developments
said it was confident of delivering a strong
second-half, supported by the broader British housing market
recovery which helped it to a 71 percent rise in total forward
sales over its first-half period.
Following a painful few years triggered by the housing
market collapse, Britain's housebuilders have bounced back on
government efforts to help Britons purchase homes, which has
stoked sentiment and driven transactions over the past year.
Rival Persimmon last week triggered market upgrades
after it posted a 21 percent rise in 2013 revenue, at the top
end of analyst forecasts.
"We are very well placed for 2014 and beyond. We believe
that on the back of that, and the stronger market, we really
have the confidence that we will continue to drive up returns
and deliver a stronger second half," Chief Executive Mark Clare
told Reuters on Tuesday.
Barratt said total forward sales, excluding joint ventures,
over the six months to end-December jumped to 1.27 billion
pounds ($2.08 billion), from 742.1 million pounds, equating to
7,007 plots. Forward sales are home sales that have been
reserved with deposits.
It increased total home completions over the period by 19
percent to match the surge in demand, seen in net private
reservations per active site rising 36.7 percent over the
period. Clare said that the company was using 15 percent more
labour to deliver that higher number of homes.
"The company is in an exceptionally strong position as this
stage of the year," said Panmure Gordon analyst Mark Hughes who
has a 'buy' rating on the stock. "In our opinion full year
forecasts are underpinned."
Analysts expect Barratt to post pretax profits of between
323-359 million pounds on revenues of 2.82-2.98 billion pounds,
a Thomson Reuters survey showed.
Separately, Countrywide Holdings, Britain's largest
estate agent by revenue, said it expected to deliver 2013 profit
at the top end of its expectations due to strong income growth
of 11 percent over the year to end-December.