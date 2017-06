LONDON, Sept 12 Barratt Developments PLC : * Full year profit before tax and exceptional items increased by 159.3% to

£110.7M (2011: £42.7M) * Group revenues up by 14.1% for the full year to £2,323.4M, * Completions1 of 12,637 units (2011: 11,078) * Net debt at 30 June 2012 almost halved to £167.7M * Dividend for year but board expects to recommend a final dividend for year to

30 June 2013 * We do not expect to see significant growth in customer demand over the next

year