* Sees 8.2 percent year operating margin

* Sees year operating profit up 41 pct to 191 mln pounds

* Shares up 1.7 percent

* To release full-year results Sept. 12

LONDON, July 11 British housebuilder Barratt Developments forecast a big rise in full-year profit, and said its drive to build new homes on higher-margin land would allow more progress as long as the housing market remained relatively stable.

The group said that at its annual results on Sept. 12 it expected to post a 41 percent jump in operating profit before exceptional items to around 191 million pounds ($296 million) for its 2011/12 year to end-June.

The leap in profitability was due to a move towards building on high-margin land, a focus on containing costs and a significant increase in volumes - with 12,637 completions compared with 11,078 in the year-earlier period, chief financial officer David Thomas told reporters on a conference call.

"We feel we have certainly outperformed slightly compared with our expectations and the market's expectations," Thomas said, adding that about a third of completions came from new land contracts with gross margins above 20 percent.

That would rise to about 50 percent next year and around two thirds in 2014. "We feel that we have already acquired the land to give us that improving operating profit profile as long as the market backdrop remains relatively stable," Thomas said.

A lack of available new homes in Britain and government schemes to spur the market have been helping prop up demand, despite flagging consumer sentiment and difficulties in obtaining mortgage financing.

Barratt said it saw government initiatives, including the NewBuy scheme, continuing to support the industry.

"Generally what we have seen in the last 18 months is that consumer confidence has remained at reasonable levels vis-a-vis housing," Thomas said.

"More importantly we have seen some improvement in terms of mortgage availability. I think that mortgage availability is the key driver for the new-build sector."

Barratt shares rose 1.7 percent to 139.61 pence by 0728 GMT.

Panmure Gordon analysts described the company's statement as "positive" and edged up their target price to 169 pence from 168 pence, saying "the stock remains our key sector pick".

Full-year profit before tax and exceptional items should surge 158 percent to 110 million pounds, Barratt said.

Analysts expect Barratt to post full-year pretax profit of 102.5 million pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus forecast.

Operating margin should rise to approximately 9.5 percent in the second half of the year and 8.2 percent in the year as a whole, compared with 6.6 percent in 2010/11.

"It is fair to assume that as we move into financial year 2012/13 we would expect to be hitting double-digit operating margins," Thomas said.

The group said net debt almost halved to about 170 million as of June 30. Net debt would rise by end-December, partly because of autumn plans that include high-rise developments, but return to similar levels by June 2013, Barratt said, adding net debt reduction was still a "key objective".

Rival Taylor Wimpey said earlier this month it expected an improvement in its financial results in the first half, supported by a "stable" housing market.