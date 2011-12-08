LONDON Dec 8 British shoe retailer
Barratts has collapsed into administration, becoming the latest
victim of a downturn in consumer spending and putting 3,840 jobs
under threat.
Deloitte, the business advisory firm, said on Thursday it
had been appointed joint administrators over the Barratts
Priceless Group.
"Barratts and Priceless Shoes have faced a downturn in
trading as a result of the difficult economic conditions. This
has been exacerbated by the unseasonably mild weather in recent
weeks which resulted in fewer sales across new winter lines,"
said Daniel Butters, joint administrator and partner in
Deloitte's restructuring services practice.
The Bradford-based firm has 191 shops across Britain trading
as Barratts and Priceless Shoes and operates 371 concessions.
Deloitte said it would continue to keep the stores trading
as it seeks a buyer for all or parts of the business as a going
concern.
Barratts survived a previous spell in administration in
2009.