TORONTO, June 6 Barrick Gold
said on Wednesday its board has reshuffled its top management
team and replaced its chief executive, Aaron Regent, citing
disappointment with the company's share price performance.
Shares of Barrick, the world's largest gold miner, has
changed little over the last few years despite a surge in the
price of bullion during that time.
The Toronto-based miner has appointed Executive Vice
President and Chief Financial Officer Jamie Sokalsky as its new
president and CEO, replacing Regent.
Sokalsky has also replaced Regent on Barrick's board of
directors.
Shares of Barrick closed at C$43.70 on Tuesday in trading on
the Toronto Stock Exchange.