Jan 23 Barrick Gold Corp expects to record a further impairment charge at its Pascua-Lama gold-copper project in South America in the fourth quarter, and is also looking at other possible writedowns, Chief Executive Jamie Sokalsky said.

Speaking at an investor conference on Thursday, Sokalsky also said Barrick, the world's biggest gold miner, will recalculate its gold reserves at a gold price of $1,100 an ounce.