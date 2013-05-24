SANTIAGO May 24 Chilean environmental authorities said on Friday that they will fine Barrick Gold Corp's Pascua-Lama mine around $16 million and that construction on the controversial deposit will need to remain suspended until it adheres to a water management plan in its environmental permit.

A Chilean court in April temporarily halted the up-to-$8.5 billion gold mine, which straddles the border of Chile and Argentina, to weigh claims by indigenous communities that it has damaged pristine glaciers and harmed water supplies.