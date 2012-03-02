TORONTO, March 2 Barrick Gold
named a corporate social responsibility board on Friday, which
will advise the world's top gold producer on community
relations, sustainable development and human rights, as miners
around the globe face tougher public and investor scrutiny of
their activities.
Toronto-based Barrick was hit by a torrent of criticism last
year after at least five people were killed and many more were
hurt, when hundreds of people raided a gold mine in Tanzania
owned by its subsidiary African Barrick Gold.
Some of Barrick's peers have faced similar issues at their
mines, while others have encountered strong opposition to their
projects.
There have been scores of shootings by unidentified snipers
around Freeport McMoRan's huge Grasberg copper-gold mine
in Indonesia in recent years, with victims including workers,
illegal miners and security officers.
Construction work at Newmont's $4.8 billion Conga
gold-copper project in Peru has been halted since November,
following weeks of protests against the development.
The Peruvian government has asked three foreign experts to
evaluate Newmont's environmental impact study for Conga, which
would be the largest mining investment in Peru's history if it
is built.
Barrick said the five-member board will also advise it on
the structuring of both its ongoing and future corporate social
responsibility (CSR) practices and programs.
The board is comprised of notable experts in the CSR field,
including Elizabeth Dowdeswell, the former head of the United
Nations Environment Program, and Robert Fowler, who was Canada's
longest serving ambassador to the United Nations.
"Their input and guidance will help us to further improve
our practices and manage emerging issues affecting our company
and the global mining industry," Barrick Chief Executive Aaron
Regent said in a statement.
(Reporting By Euan Rocha; editing by Rob Wilson)