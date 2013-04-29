TORONTO, April 29 Barrick Gold Corp
said on Monday that it would issue some $3 billion in debt
securities to pay down a revolving credit facility, repay
principal on notes due in 2013, and for general corporate
purposes.
The world's largest gold miner will offer $650 million in
2.5 percent notes due 2018, $1.5 billion in 4.1 percent notes
due in 2023, and $850 million in 5.75 percent notes due in 2043.
The 2043 notes are guaranteed by the company.
Toronto-based Barrick, which had previously said that it
planned to issue long-term debt securities to further improve
liquidity, expects the offering to close around May 2, 2013.
The company's total debt stood $14.8 billion as of March 31,
according to its first-quarter earnings release.
Barrick has struggled in recent weeks with the sharp fall in
gold prices, a shareholder revolt over its executive
compensation plan and new setbacks at its flagship Pascua-Lama
development project on the border of Chile and Argentina.
The company was downgraded last week by both Moody's and
S&P, after a Chilean court ordered a partial suspension of
construction at Pascua-Lama.