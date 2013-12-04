Dec 4 Barrick Gold Corp. will name Ned Goodman, a veteran Canadian money manager, as a director and appoint James Gowans, a former De Beers Canada chief executive, as its new chief operating officer, Dow Jones reported late on Tuesday, quoting a person familiar with the matter.

Barrick, the world's biggest gold producer, is expected to announce a number of board changes on Wednesday, including that founder and long-time chairman Peter Munk will hand over the role of chairman to his heir apparent, John Thornton, currently co-chairman.

The Toronto-based company is also expected to name new independent directors who will join its board, which some shareholders have complained lacks independence and is too much under the sway of the 86-year-old Munk. At least two directors will step down at Barrick's next annual meeting, two sources told Reuters this week.

Barrick declined to comment on the report concerning Goodman and Gowans, and neither of them could immediately be reached for comment.

Dow Jones said Barrick will announce on Wednesday that former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney will step down from the Barrick board.

Goodman is president and CEO of Dundee Corp, a Canadian asset management company that invests primarily in the resources, real estate and infrastructure sectors.

Gowans was most recently managing director of Debswana Diamond Co, a company jointly owned by diamond giant De Beers and the government of Botswana. He was CEO of De Beers Canada from 2006 to 2010. Barrick announced in February that its COO will retire once a successor was appointed.