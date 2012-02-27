TORONTO Feb 27 Barrick Gold, the
world's largest gold miner, expects to continue to increase
dividends aggressively given the bullish outlook for gold, Chief
Executive Aaron Regent said on Monday.
"We do have a policy of paying an aggressive dividend and we
expect this trend to continue into the future, particularly
given the financial performance and the outlook for the
business," CEO Aaron Regent said at the BMO Global Metals and
Mining Conference in Hollywood, Florida.
"One should expect to see growing dividends as part of the
Barrick story."
Over the last five years, Barrick has increased its dividend
by about 170 percent, including a 25 percent boost last year.
Last October, Barrick raised its quarterly dividend payout
to 15 cents a share from 12 cents a share.
A surge in the price of gold has propelled earnings for gold
miners higher over the past year, and many miners, including
Goldcorp, Kinross, Newmont and others have
boosted dividend payouts.