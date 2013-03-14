Canada suspends talks with Boeing over jet purchase
OTTAWA, June 1 The Canadian government has suspended talks with Boeing Co over the planned purchase of Super Hornet jets as a stopgap measure, an official said on Thursday.
March 14 Barrick Gold Corp said on Thursday that a shipment of gold from its Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic had been detained by customs officials in the Caribbean nation.
The world's largest gold miner said in a statement it was investigating the cause of the delay and seeking confirmation that the shipment can resume. The company gave no further details.
Barrick owns 60 percent of the Pueblo Viejo mine, while Canada's second-largest gold miner, Goldcorp Inc, holds the remaining 40 percent.
OTTAWA, June 1 The Canadian government has suspended talks with Boeing Co over the planned purchase of Super Hornet jets as a stopgap measure, an official said on Thursday.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., June 1 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is testing a program that allows store workers to deliver packages ordered on the store's website after they finish their shifts, as the retailer looks for ways to close the gap with rival Amazon.com Inc.