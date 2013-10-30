TORONTO Oct 30 Barrick Gold Corp has
considered selling part of its copper business or taking a
strategic equity investment to reduce its debt, Bloomberg
reported on Wednesday, citing "people with knowledge of the
matter."
Bloomberg said Barrick has not settled on a strategy, and
"there's no certainty a deal will occur." It said the company
has also looked at selling part of its huge Pascua-Lama project,
located on the border between Chile and Argentina.
The world's top gold producer is expected to raise
Pascua-Lama's estimated capital cost on Thursday when it reports
results for the third quarter.
Barrick could not immediately be reached for comment.