TORONTO May 25 Barrick Gold said on Thursday that two mines at its majority-held Acacia Mining , which account for some 6 percent of Barrick's 2017 production guidance, are impacted by Tanzania's current concentrate export ban.

Barrick, which holds a 63.9-percent stake in Acacia, said that if Acacia needed to revise its 2017 forecast, then Barrick would evaluate any necessary adjustments to its own full-year outlook.

In total, Acacia accounts for approximately 10 percent of Barrick's 2017 gold production guidance of 5.3-5.6 million ounces of gold.

Toronto-based Barrick said its current full-year forecast includes a contribution of 545,000-575,000 ounces of gold from Acacia, at an all-in sustaining production cost of $880-$920 per ounce of gold. (Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Sandra Maler)