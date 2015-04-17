TORONTO, April 17 Barrick Gold Corp
faces a fresh backlash over executive pay at its shareholder
meeting this month, with some big institutions planning to vote
against its compensation plan and withhold votes for directors
to express their unhappiness.
Two major Canadian pension funds, the British Columbia
Investment Management Corp (BCIMC) and Ontario Teachers' Pension
Plan Board, said on Friday that they plan to withhold support
for the entire board in light of their concerns with Barrick's
executive compensation package.
Closely followed proxy advisory firms Institutional
Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass Lewis last week recommended
shareholders vote against an advisory vote on Barrick's
executive pay plan, but recommended voting in favor of its
directors.
Barrick introduced a new compensation program last year
after a shareholder outcry in 2013, but the company's recent
disclosure that Executive Chair John Thornton was paid $12.9
million in 2014 unleashed fresh complaints.
"We have now lost confidence in the ability of the directors
to effectively exercise their duties to our level of
satisfaction," Ontario Teachers' said in a statement, adding it
was unhappy with the compensation program and lack of
operational mining expertise on the board.
BCIMC, based in Victoria, British Columbia, said it was
registering its concerns by voting against all nominees, as it
believes the board has not been responsive.
Barrick spokesman Andy Lloyd downplayed the decision of the
two pension funds, noting that they own less than 1 percent of
Barrick's shares.
"We're measuring our leaders against a long-term scorecard
designed to drive superior returns for the company's owners
under wide-ranging market conditions," he said.
Barrick contends that with its new pay structure, its senior
leaders' personal wealth is directly tied to the company's
long-term success. (bit.ly/1GUbZ9I)
But other investors have expressed discontent. A source at a
third pension fund, who declined to speak on the record, said
the fund was considering whether to hold the board or
compensation committee accountable by withholding votes.
The shareholders meeting will be held April 28.
In addition, a fund manager holding Barrick shares, who
asked not to be named as it is against his firm's policy to
comment on these matters, expressed concern that some
shareholders may start exiting the stock.
The Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, Canada's
second-largest pension fund, this week disclosed that it had
exited the stock. Caisse, which had publicly slammed Barrick
back in 2013, declined to comment on the stock sale.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha, Susan Taylor and John Tilak in
Toronto, and Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Jeffrey
Hodgson and Leslie Adler)