By Susan Taylor and Luc Cohen
TORONTO/BUENOS AIRES Oct 28 Chinese state-owned
miners considering buying into Barrick Gold Corp's
operations in Argentina would take on assets that are under
regulatory scrutiny and entangled in lawsuits and
investigations.
China's Zijin Mining Group Co and Shandong Gold
Mining Co have held separate talks to buy a
50-percent stake in the Veladero gold mine, one of Barrick's
core mines, four sources with knowledge of the process told
Reuters this week.
Barrick would like any buyer to also make an investment in
its nearby Pascua-Lama gold and silver project, two of the
sources said. On Thursday, Barrick's president said the company
will consider offers to buy some or all of its core mines.
After two cyanide spills since last year, Veladero is the
focus of multiple court cases, a provincial investigation,
criminal charges against current and former workers and
environmental protests. Pascua-Lama has been suspended since
2013 due to political opposition, labor unrest and weak gold
prices.
In the four years to 2014, 68 percent of the 210 "regulatory
actions and incidents" reported by Barrick were in Argentina,
according to company disclosures, though it has 13 other mines
in nine countries.
"To invest in that seems like a crazy thing to me," said
Enrique Viale, a Buenos Aires-based lawyer representing a group
of residents near the Veladero mine who are seeking its closure.
Viale said the mine, high in the Andes Mountains, violates a
2010 Argentine law that limits activity on glaciers, and that
the two spills could have been avoided if that law was properly
applied. Barrick says it is in full compliance with the law.
But the quality of the assets may make it enticing enough
for buyers to look past those issues -- Veladero boasts large,
proven deposits and is profitable thanks to its relatively low
operating cost.
Located in Argentina's San Juan province on the Chilean
border, Veladero lies on the mineral-rich El Indio belt about 6
miles (10 km) away from Pascua-Lama, which straddles the border.
"Any buyer is going to spend a lot of time understanding
possible environmental issues, because the ramifications of
getting it wrong can be huge," said Dan Denbow, portfolio
manager at San Antonio-based USAA, which is an investor in
Barrick.
"Especially if you are not going to have operational
control, but be held responsible."
Given the global scarcity of large gold mines, Chinese
buyers would not likely be deterred by the environmental
incidents, said John Ing, president of brokerage Maison
Placements Canada.
"The healthy competition for Barrick assets is because of
quality and lack of meaningful (gold) ounces," he said.
Veladero, the biggest gold-producer in Argentina, is
expected to produce between 530,000 to 580,000 ounces of gold
this year, as much as some mid-sized gold miners produce from
several mines.
The Chinese companies did not respond to requests for
comment.
NO MARGIN FOR ERROR
Argentina has a long history of mining and many companies
operate in the country, including Barrick rivals Goldcorp
and AngloGold Ashanti, but Barrick's subsidiary Minera
Argentina Gold SRL has drawn frequent regulatory scrutiny.
Between 2011 to 2014, the unit was the subject of 143
environmental regulatory actions, excluding those linked to
Pascua Lama, out of 210 for all Barrick's global operations,
according to company disclosures.
Barrick spokesman Andy Lloyd credited the high number of
regulatory actions to San Juan province's rigorous regulatory
system, saying that many of the actions were related to minor
incidents.
"Veladero is the largest mining operation in the province,
and is therefore a natural focus of provincial regulators. The
mine is inspected frequently, every two weeks," he said.
"San Juan province has a robust and well-developed
regulatory framework for mining, and that's a good thing because
it provides assurance to people that the industry is well
regulated."
The highest profile incident at Veladero was a September
2015 spill that sent more than a million liters of
cyanide-contaminated liquid into a nearby river. Barrick paid a
$10 million fine to the San Juan mining authority and earlier
this year a provincial court approved criminal negligence
charges against nine current and former employees, which are
still pending.
Last month, after a second incident involving
cyanide-contaminated liquid, the mine was shut by regulators for
nearly three weeks. Barrick said the incident had no
environmental impact, citing extensive water monitoring, and
that it was confined to its property.
It was ordered to raise the height of barriers around a
processing area to get the suspension lifted.
San Juan's mining authority is investigating the 2016
incident, and a provincial prosecutor has started a criminal
investigation.
The very concept of mining in San Juan's mountains is
controversial in Argentina, where environmental groups fear
development could damage glaciers that supply drinking water
when rain is scarce. A 2010 law restricts mining and petroleum
exploration and production on glaciers and semi-glacial land.
Lawyers representing Jachal No Se Toca, a group of residents
in Jachal, a town close to the mine, have brought two court
actions seeking to halt production at the mine.
Last month, a federal judge asked the environment ministry
to look into their claim that Barrick was operating illegally on
glacial land and publish a national list of glaciers.
The ministry has since asked San Juan province to update an
audit it conducted in 2013, which found Barrick's operations had
no impact on glaciers.
Barrick has long maintained that previous government
approvals give it the right to operate both projects, and that
they have no impact on glaciers.
Last month, San Juan Governor Sergio Unac was asked what
would happen if there was a third spill at Veladero.
"The company does not have any more margin for another grave
error," he said, according to La Nacion newspaper.
