Sept 15 Barrick Gold Corp, the world's
largest gold producer, said on Thursday Argentina's San Juan
province announced a temporary suspension of operations at the
company's Veladero mine.
The suspension came as the company plans further inspections
of the mine's heap leach area, where precious metals are
extracted from the ore.
A pipe in the heap leach area was damaged on Sept. 8 when it
was struck by a large block of ice, resulting in a leak, the
company said.
Barrick said it does not expect any material impact to
Veladero's 2016 operating outlook.
