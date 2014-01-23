Jan 23 Barrick Gold Corp

* Barrick gold met 2013 gold production guidance of between 7.0 million and 7.4 million ounces - ceo jamie sokalsky

* Barrick gold ceo sokalsky says company met 2013 all-in sustaining cost guidance of $900-$975 an ounce

* Barrick expects to record further impairment charge on pascua-lama project, looking at other impairment charges -ceo

* Barrick gold recalculating reserves assuming gold price of $1,100/ounce - ceo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: