Dec 6 Latin America will play an increasingly
important role in Barrick Gold's growth strategy, the
world's biggest gold miner said on Tuesday as it named a new
director with decades of mining experience in that region.
The company said it had appointed Pablo Marcet to its board.
Marcet worked for 15 years for global miner BHP Billiton
and was president of Northern Orion Resources'
South American operations before the company was acquired by
Yamana Gold.
"Mr. Marcet's deep operational and geopolitical experience
in Latin America will be a vital asset as the company evaluates
new investments in the region," Toronto-based Barrick said.
Several of Barrick's biggest gold projects are in Argentina
and Chile, including the large, stalled Pascua-Lama venture, its
more recent Alturas discovery and the Cerro Casale deposit. The
projects are located along the gold-rich El Indio belt, where
Barrick's existing Veladero mine is located.
Barrick said in September that it planned to work on a
scaled-back development plan for Pascua-Lama, an $8.5 billion
project that was put on hold in 2013 in response to a slump in
gold prices, political opposition to the project, environmental
issues and labor unrest.
