(Adds comment from Zijin executive)
HONG KONG/TORONTO May 27 China's Zijin Mining
Group , which announced two acquisitions on
Tuesday for more than $700 million, believes now is the good
time to buy overseas assets as the mining sector is weak, a
senior executive said on Wednesday.
"In terms of acquisitions, now is the low level (of prices),
good opportunity," the Zijin executive told Reuters.
The two acquisitions are shares in Barrick Gold's unit and
Ivanhoe Mines' copper project.
The executive said gold and copper were the focus of the
company's overseas assets. It bought the projects now because
weak prices provided "good" prices for acquisitions, which also
was in line with China's "One Belt, One Road" policy on overseas
investment, he added.
Zijin did not consider consolidating overseas assets for an
IPO currently, though that was possible in the future, he said.
When asked whether Zijin would continue to seek buying
opportunities in overseas copper and gold mining assets, the
executive said "depending on the opportunity."
Barrick Gold Corp said on Tuesday it has
forged a strategic tie-up with Zijin Mining Group Co
and agreed to sell the Chinese miner a stake in a mine in Papua
New Guinea as a first step toward further collaboration.
Toronto-based Barrick, under the stewardship of Executive
Chair John Thornton, has since 2013 vowed closer ties with the
Chinese, as it attempts to reduce its debt load and cut capital
expenditure risks around the development of large new projects.
(reut.rs/1EuSi1q)
The tie-up with Zijin may take some of the heat off Barrick
and Thornton, who since joining the board in 2012 has twice come
under fire from investors for receiving large bonuses at a time
when Barrick's share price languished around all-time lows.
"It will be interesting to see if the partnership with Zijin
as that company tiptoes out into international mining, can
create additional value," said J.P. Morgan analyst John Bridges
in a research note.
Barrick, the world's largest gold producer, said Tuesday it
would sell 50 percent stake in its unit that manages the Porgera
gold mine in Papua New Guinea to Zijin for $298 million in cash.
The unit, Barrick Niugini, owns 95 percent in the Porgera mine
and the Papua New Guinea government owns the rest.
The deal, a part of Barrick's plan to reduce net debt by at
least $3 billion by the end of the year, comes a day after
it sold its Cowal gold mine in Australia to Evolution Mining
for $550 million.
Zijin and Barrick will jointly control Barrick Niugini after
the sale, which is expected to be completed in the third
quarter, the Canadian miner said on Tuesday.
