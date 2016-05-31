NEW YORK May 31 Barrick Gold Corp has
agreed to pay $140 million to resolve a U.S. lawsuit accusing
the gold producer of concealing problems at a South American
mine and of fraudulently inflating the company's market value,
lawyers for the plaintiffs said on Tuesday.
The settlement was disclosed in papers filed in Manhattan
federal court and would resolve a class action accusing Barrick
of deceiving investors about environmental problems afflicting
its Pascua-Lama project on the border of Argentina and Chile.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by David
Gregorio)