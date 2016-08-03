(Repeats story that ran earlier with no change to headline or
text; For more Reuters DEALTALKS, click on )
By Nicole Mordant and Susan Taylor
VANCOUVER/TORONTO Aug 3 Barrick Gold Corp's
sale of its stake in Australia's Kalgoorlie mine should
attract a string of suitors, but its partner Newmont Mining
may have an advantage over other bidders in the sale
process, industry sources say.
Toronto-based Barrick said last week the time was right to
sell its half of the so-called "Super Pit" gold mine, a stake
analysts estimate is worth around $1 billion.
Newmont, which has publicly stated its interest in buying
the 50-percent share it does not already own, is in a stronger
position over rival bidders since taking over as operator of the
mine last year.
Denver-based Newmont has "been there for some 20 years so
they have the history behind them, they know the asset better
than anybody. I would say they have an edge that way," Haywood
Securities analyst Kerry Smith said.
Barrick's share of gold production at the Super Pit that it
is looking to sell was 320,000 ounces in 2015 at all-in
sustaining costs of $886 per ounce.
Newmont would keep its management rights and
responsibilities after any potential deal, the company said in
an emailed statement, letting it call the shots on spending and
development plans.
Under the joint venture structure, Newmont has a right of
first refusal on the asset, meaning if Barrick wants to sell its
stake it must first offer it to Newmont, which has to make an
all cash offer, a source familiar with the matter said.
But because the two miners hold the asset in a holding
company, Barrick can get around Newmont's right by offering
shares in the holding company to other interested parties, the
source said.
Barrick spokesman Andy Lloyd said on Tuesday the transaction
it was contemplating "would not include a right of first
refusal", suggesting it is one of the options.
Newmont's intimate knowledge of the mine also could be a
disadvantage in that it might not be as willing as an outsider
to pay up, BMO Capital Markets analyst Andrew Kaip said.
"They might be more cautious and conservative on it than
what Barrick is looking for and what Barrick might actually
get," Kaip said.
Given that Newmont has publicly stated its interest in the
mine, the price already may have been a sticking point.
"I've said if we're able to come to a view on value that
works for both of us then that would be something we'd be
interested in," Newmont's Chief Executive Gary Goldberg said in
a July 21 interview.
BMO's Kaip said there was a "long list of potential
candidates" for the mine, speculating that several Australian
gold miners would be interested.
Canadian miners with gold mines in Australia, such as New
Gold Inc and Newmarket Gold, might also take a
look, Kaip said. New Gold and Newmarket did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
Australia's Northern Star Resources would take any
opportunity to look at Kalgoorlie, Chief Executive Bill Beament
told Bloomberg on Monday.
Barrick has engaged Credit Suisse to run the sale process,
which will start up in late August.
(Additional reporting by James Regan in Australia and John
Tilak in Toronto; editing by Diane Craft)