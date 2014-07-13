By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, July 13 Barrick Gold said on Sunday it
is forming a joint venture with Saudi Arabian Mining Co
(Ma'aden) to run its Jabal Sayid copper asset in the
kingdom, a move that could see the long-delayed mine finally
begin production in late 2015.
Ma'aden, which is controlled by the Saudi state, has agreed
to buy the 50 percent interest in the project, located some 120
km (75 miles) southeast of Medina, for $210 million.
The deal is a boost for Barrick as it lets the world's
largest gold miner finally get back on track a project that has
been mired in regulatory and licensing woes. It also fits well
with the Saudi state's efforts to create a stronger industrial
base in the kingdom, beyond oil refining and export.
Toronto-based Barrick acquired the Jabal Sayid asset via its
C$7.3-billion ($6.8-billion) purchase of copper miner Equinox in
2011. Most of the construction at the asset had been complete
for a while, but output was delayed over permit problems and
legacy issues over mining licenses.
Barrick said the tie-up with Ma'aden, which is expected to
close in the fourth quarter of 2014, will move the project along
and get the mine into production in late 2015.
"This joint venture will enable the Jabal Sayid project to
move forward with the benefit of Ma'aden's extensive experience
in the Saudi Arabian mining sector, combined with Barrick's
technical and operating expertise," Chief Executive Jamie
Sokalsky said in a statement.
When fully operational, the asset is expected to produce 100
million to 130 million pounds of copper in concentrate annually
over the first five years.
The Barrick partnership is Ma'aden's latest move to
diversify. Ma'aden, formed in the late 1990s to develop Saudi
Arabia's mineral resources, was wholly owned by the government
before half its stock was floated on the Saudi Stock Exchange in
2008.
The company originally focused on mining gold, but has been
forging alliances with large North American firms, and recently
signed a $5-billion financing deal for a huge $7.5-billion
phosphate project in the kingdom.
The phosphate project in the northern city of Waad al-Shimal
is a joint venture between Ma'aden, Saudi Basic Industries Corp
and North American fertilizer maker Mosaic Co.
Ma'aden and U.S. aluminum maker Alcoa Inc have also
partnered and run a massive $10.8-billion aluminum smelter in
the kingdom.
A source familiar with discussions between Ma'aden and
Barrick said talks to form an alliance have run since last year.
The source, who was not authorized to publicly discuss the
details, said the partnership could be a first step toward
broader ventures between both parties.
($1=1.0731 Canadian dollars)
