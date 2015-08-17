TORONTO Aug 17 Barrick Gold said on Monday Jim Gowans, a veteran mining hand and one of its co-presidents, was retiring from the company.

Toronto-based Barrick said Gowans would step down as co-president immediately, but will stay on as an advisor to the chairman until he retires at the end of the year.

Kelvin Dushnisky, who has served as co-president with Gowans for a year, has been appointed president and will continue to report to Executive Chair John Thornton.

Barrick eliminated the chief executive role and solidified Thornton's role within the company last year, after former CEO Jamie Sokalsky left the company.

Richard Williams, previously the company's Chief of Staff, has been named chief operating officer, while Basie Maree, most recently head of technical services, has been appointed chief technical officer. The appointments are effective immediately. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Bernadette Baum)