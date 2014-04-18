April 18 Merger talks between Barrick Gold Corp
and Newmont Mining Corp, the world's top two
gold producers, broke down in the past few days, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing unnamed sources.
The two companies, with a combined market capitalization of
about $33 billion, were in advanced talks about a merger this
week, the Journal said. (r.reuters.com/guk68v)
A spokesman for Barrick declined to comment, and a spokesman
for Newmont was not immediately available.
Barrick had twice reached deals to buy Newmont, first in
2008 and then in 2010, but scrapped the agreements, Reuters
reported last year, citing unnamed sources.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore)