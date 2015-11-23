BRIEF-Advansix posts Q1 earnings per share $0.88
* Advansix Inc - capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $90 million for full year 2017
Nov 23 Barrick Gold Corp lowered its 2015 production forecast range on Monday due to a mechanical issue at its jointly owned Dominican Republic-based mine that will result in reduced production until mid-January 2016.
Barrick, the world's biggest gold producer, said it now expects to produce between 6 million and 6.15 million ounces of gold this year. Its previous forecast was for between 6.1 million and 6.3 million ounces.
Barrick owns 60 percent of the Dominican-based Pueblo Viejo mine. Rival Canadian producer Goldcorp Inc owns the remaining 40 percent. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver)
* China Automotive Systems reports 2017 first quarter results