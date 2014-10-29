Oct 29 Barrick Gold Corp reported lower
third-quarter earnings on Wednesday on the back of weaker gold
and copper prices and lower sales volumes.
Barrick, the world's biggest gold producer by output, said
net earnings fell to $125 million, or 11 cents a share, in the
quarter to end-September from $172 million, or 17 cents a share,
in the same period a year ago.
The company lowered its 2014 forecast for all-in sustaining
costs to between $880 and $920 per ounce of gold from a range of
$900 to $940 an ounce before. It also narrowed its forecast
range for production this year to between 6.1 million and 6.4
million ounces from a previous estimate of 6 million to 6.5
million.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Chris
Reese)